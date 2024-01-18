Poe wants rotational brownouts in Western Visayas addressed

MANILA: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), power firms, and concerned government agencies were called upon on Thursday by Senator Grace Poe to resolve the rotational brownouts in Western Visayas. Poe said they should collaborate in identifying the problem and avoid the recent power outage that caused the region to lose billions of pesos. "The rotational blackout in parts of Western Visayas must be addressed before darkness engulfs the region anew. It's imperative for the NGCP, private firms and other concerned agencies to work double time to stem the problem, whether on the supply, generation or transmission side, to avert a repeat of the recent power outage," Poe said in her statement. The lawmaker expressed her concern for households, schools, businesses, and government offices which suffer immensely without power. "The rolling blackouts must not be the way of life for our people," Poe said. On its Facebook page, the NGCP announced on Wednesday an unscheduled power interruption in Negros and Panay sub-grid due to the "unplanned outage" of Panay Energy Development Corporation. The NGCP said it will implement a manual load dropping "to preserve the integrity of the transmission system." Senate recently launched an investigation into the massive power outage that hit Panay Island and other parts of Western Visayas on Jan. 2. Source: Philippines News Agency