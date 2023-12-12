POC awards P10.6-M for Asian Games medalists

MANILA: The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) distributed PHP10.6 million to the medal winners of the 19th Asian Games during its general assembly at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Parañaque City on Tuesday. 'It was a general assembly where the POC family came together in joy and camaraderie… full of Christmas spirit. We didn't discuss any topic but just giving the incentives and hosting our Christmas Party," POC president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino said in an interview. The Philippines pocketed 18 medals - four golds, two silvers, and 12 bronzes - at the Hangzhou Asiad. Jiu-jitsu gold medalist Annie Ramirez received PHP1 million while boxing silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial got PHP500,000. POC athletes commission head Nikko Huelgas received the PHP1 million check for pole vault champion and record holder Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena, while Meggie Ochoa's bonus was received by her fellow jiu-jitsu teammates. MVP Group member Magnum Membrere received the incentive on behalf of the gold medal-winning m en's basketball team, with each member getting PHP200,000. Wushu's Arnel Mandal was awarded PHP500,000 for his silver, while those who received PHP300,000 each were Patrick King Perez (poomsae), Patrick Coo (cycling), Sakura Alforte (karate), Kaila Napolis (jiu-jitsu), Erleen Ann Ando (weightlifting), and wushu's Jones Inso, Gideon Padua, and Clemente Tabugara. Tennis player Alex Eala received PHP450,000 for winning the bronze medal in the women's singles and mixed doubles (PHP150,000) with Francis Casey Alcantara. Sepak takraw's Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Vince Torno, Mark Joseph Gonzales, Ronsited Gabayeron, and Jom Lerry Rafael received PHP200,000 each for their two bronze medals in men's quadrant and regu of sepak takraw. Source: Philippines News Agency