PNR to file raps vs. village officials for blocking train

Local government officials of Barangay Halang in Calamba City, Laguna will face civil and administrative cases from the Philippine National Railways (PNR) after the officials blocked a train on Sunday due to local lockdown orders.

In a statement on Monday, PNR said under the law, the rail service agency is a reserve transport battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and is considered a front-liner in the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Obstructing the passage of the PNR train in Barangay Halang in Calamba City is a clear violation of the PNR’s mandate to always make available its right of way to render public service,” the PNR said.

It said civil cases will be filed against the responsible individuals for delaying the “corporate operation of a government front line agency” while administrative cases will be filed in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In the statement, it also questioned the local officials’ enforcement of quarantine rules “when in fact the area was crowded and there were many people outside their homes.”

In a message, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the train involved in the incident was carrying maintenance personnel tasked to ensure the operability of its tracks amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“PNR will always ensure that its right of way is unimpeded and that the rail network is in 48 hours readiness footing in case there is a need to deploy its trains to move front-liners or critical medical cargo,” the PNR said.

PNR trains and personnel, it said, comply with protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) against the spread of Covid-19.

“The trains are disinfected in the Tutuban Station before deployment and the personnel manning the trains are fully instructed to always wear face masks and observe health protocols,” the PNR said.

Following the incident, it said it remains committed to assisting the government in its fight against Covid-19 through the transportation of medical workers, members of the AFP, the Philippine National Police, other front-line service providers, as well as the transportation of goods and medical supplies.

In a viral Facebook video posted on Sunday, local government officials and some bystanders were seen blocking a PNR train in a checkpoint placed along the tracks of the rail service.

In the video, local officials argued with train personnel for not seeking permission for their arrival ahead of time and told the PNR personnel to ask the municipal hall for authorization before they can continue on their journe

