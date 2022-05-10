﻿PNR Lucena-San Pablo to open before Duterte steps down in June

MANILA – The revival and development of the Lucena-San Pablo stretch of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) continues as it is set to reopen before the end of the Duterte administration in June, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Tuesday.

Construction of the Lucena-San Pablo line is ongoing with the rest of the PNR Bicol which links Metro Manila and the Southern Luzon provinces.

“As the Duterte administration nears its conclusion, Secretary (Arthur) Tugade made a covenant with the Filipino people not to waste even a single day at work. There is no time to relax even until the last day of office,” the DOTr said in a Facebook post.

Once reopened, the Lucena-San Pablo line will reduce travel time between San Pablo, Laguna and Lucena, Quezon to one hour and 30 minutes and is seen to help boost the economic corridors of both provinces and neighboring areas.

The line is part of the 560-kilometer PNR Bicol scheduled to be operational by 2027.

PNR Bicol will have 35 stations and will run from Manila through Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, an extension line in Sorsogon, and a branch line in Batangas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency