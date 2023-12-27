PNR Legazpi-Naga trips resume after six years

LEGAZPI CITY: Following a six-year pause, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) on Wednesday resumed its train services from Legazpi, Albay to Naga, Camarines Sur. In an interview, PNR Engineering Department manager Jaypee Relleve said the revival of the Legazpi-Naga trips is one of the priority projects of the Marcos administration. The route was suspended in April 2017 due to a lack of locomotive engines and train coaches. "The train services provide a convenient, safe, and reliable public transport option for people from Naga and Legazpi," he said. 'The trips will be regular, and we are now conducting studies for additional trips since we received positive reactions from commuters." He said PNR's ultimate goal is to connect the line from Legazpi City to Calamba up to Metro Manila. Marivic Pelones, a government employee from Legazpi City who often goes to Naga City, said the train services will help reduce her travel expenses. "It's a big help for all of us, I hope they will add more trips that can accommodate more passengers," she said. Erasto Alerta from Legazpi City also commended the PNR for reviving the train route. "Super iba na talaga siya, last kung sakay 1997, magalaw pa noon ang train ngayon hindi na. Maayos na ang lahat. Overall super okay ang biyahe namin. Salamat sa serbisyo na magbibigay ng karagdagang ginhawa sa mga pasahero lalo na mga magsasaka (It's really different, the last time I was on board was in 1997, the train was so wobbly then, now it's not. Everything is fine. Overall, our trip was super okay. Thank you for the service that will provide more comfort to passengers especially farmers)," he said. Architect Kristine Lagman said the reopening of the PNR trip will bring more development, opportunity to the public, and convenience to passengers. "One of the signs that an area is developing is having a railway system. this is a good indicator that our economy, government service, and transport are improving. I believe that the best option for public transport is trains, not cars ," she said. In an earlier interview, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo said the PNR trips enhance the connectivity of Albay with Camarines Sur, which is expected to boost economic growth in the two provinces. "This will open more opportunities to different town stations and flag stops. It will also bring potential tourism collaborations, regional integrational and environmental benefits, particularly for residents of Ligao City," he said. There are 15 stations in between the two localities. Two train sets use a diesel-hydraulic locomotive with three coaches each that can carry over 800 passengers. The first train trip from Legazpi to Naga will leave at 5:45 a.m., followed by a second trip at 5:47 p.m., while the first train from Naga to Legazpi leaves at 5:30 a.m., followed by a second trip at 5:30 p.m. The minimum fare is PHP20 for the first station, and goes up to PHP155 for the entire route. Students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities can avail of a 20-percent discount. Source: Philippines News Agency