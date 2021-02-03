PNP’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 29

Another police officer, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid19), died on Jan. 25 due to chronic kidney failure.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for administration and Administrative Support and Covid-19 Task Force commander, on Tuesday said the fatality is a 54-year-old policeman from Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO 11).

On Monday, the PNP logged 33 new cases, increasing the total Covid-19 infections among police officers to 10,219 cases.

Of the 33 new infections, PRO 7 (Central Visayas) has the highest cases with nine, followed by PRO 6 (Western Visayas) with eight, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) with six, PRO 4-A (Calabarzon) with four, PRO 5 (Bicol) and PRO Cordillera with three each, PRO 3 (Central Luzon) with two, and one each from the National Operational Support Unit, National Administrative Support Unit, PRO 2 (Cagayan Valley), PRO 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Davao Region and PRO 10 in Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, a total of 34 police officers have recovered from the disease, bringing the PNP’s recoveries to 9,576.

Eleazar said the police force currently has 614 active cases.

He said 98,674 have been tested for Covid-19, or 44.98 percent of a total of 219,388 PNP members as of Monday.

“Aggressive testing [tayo], pati sa region mas marami nate-test. Active case natin dumami pero recovery sinasabayan din (We are conducting aggressive testing. Even in the regions, more police officers are being tested. Our active cases have increased but we also have more recoveries). There is nothing to worry about and there are measures in place. The bottom line is very basic — observe health protocols,” Eleazar said.

Earlier, the PNP reminded all police personnel to wear face masks and face shields even inside police stations and offices as it implemented a new guideline that will help strengthen the efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

During the police force’s 30th foundation day celebration Monday, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas urged his fellow police officers to be inspired by them in pursuing an “uninterrupted mission to serve our country and people”.

“We are not only celebrating the meaningful 30th (foundation day celebration) but it is also fitting that we pay tribute to our 28 fellow PNP members who unfortunately did not survive the coronavirus disease. Let their memories be our inspiration to pursue the uninterrupted mission to serve our country and people,” he said.

Since the start of the community quarantine in March, police personnel have been assigned to man checkpoints in border control areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sinas thanked the private sector, provincial and local government leaders who have provided personal protective equipment and other health supplies for the police personnel who served as front-liners.

“We could not thank you enough for your generosity and kindness that allows pursuing the goals of sustaining a safe, peaceful, and Covid-free community through the provisions of PPE (personal protection equipment) gears and other health supplies for our personnel who serve as front-liners,” he added.

Sinas said that despite the challenges last year, the PNP had “come a long way as one of the most exceptional government institutions at work”.