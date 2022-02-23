﻿PNP’s active Covid-19 cases down to 66

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday reported the number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases further dropped to 66.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP said this is lower than Sunday’s 88 active cases.

Another 25 new recoveries were reported, raising the number of recovered personnel to 48,575 out of a total of 48,769 personnel who got infected since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Only three new infections were logged while the death toll remains at 128.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated PNP personnel are now at 97.80 percent or 219,924 of the 224,878 personnel.

Those awaiting a second shot are at 1.88 percent or 4,211 while those still unvaccinated are only 0.32 percent or equivalent to 733 personnel.

Those who already received a booster or third shot are at 51. 94 percent or 114,235

