PNPA suspends activities for plebes as another cadet dies

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of all activities for new cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) after a female cadet died of electrolyte imbalance or hypokalemia (low potassium intake).

In a media statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said based on Cadet Fourth Class Jiary Jasen Papa’s logbook, she asked permission to go to the comfort room at 2:30 a.m. Friday and later went back to sleep.

After an hour, she woke up to prepare for early morning activity but suddenly collapsed beside her bunks.

Papa was immediately brought to the Academy Health Service (AHS) by duty cadets for first aid. She was eventually rushed to Qualimed Hospital in Sta. Rosa, Laguna by the AHS staff for full medical attention but was later declared dead by the attending physician at around 4:34 a.m.

The PNPA’s doctors and administration informed her parents about the incident and assured that they will receive the financial assistance due to new members of the PNPA Cadetship Program, including insurance protection and benefits from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, Inc (PSMBFI).

Banac said the AHS also noted that Papa’s remains will undergo swab tests for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection as part of health protocols.

Papa’s death came just two days after the death of Cadet Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado due to heatstroke.

In its report, the PNPA said Alvarado suddenly collapsed while participating in evening mess formation at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

His co-cadet brought him to the Academy Health Service and consequently referred to Qualimed Hospital in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna due to difficulty in breathing. His mother also rushed to the hospital after she learned of the incident.

Alvarado was taken to the hospital shortly after 6 p.m. and was given immediate medical attention but later died shortly before 10 p.m.

PNPA Director, Maj. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo said since two deaths of new cadets were recorded in the past three days, all activities for the members of the PNPA Class of 2024 will be suspended until further evaluation and assessment.

Gamboa, meanwhile, condoled with the parents and relatives of Alvarado and Papa and ordered the academy to immediately submit to him the results of the investigation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency