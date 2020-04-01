PNP warns vs. illegal mass actions amid quarantine

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday vowed to take decisive action against agitators and organizers of illegal mass actions that violate existing laws amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Earlier, 20 members of an urban poor group were arrested for staging a mass protest in Quezon City.

In a statement, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said members of Kadamay led by Jocy Lopez, 47, of Sitio San Roque, refused to disperse as mass gatherings are prohibited under the guidelines of the ECQ.

The group assembled on the Edsa northbound lane in front of the Avida Show Room to demand food relief packages from the Quezon City government.

The group’s members are now under the custody of the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit.

They will be charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 11332 on Response to Notifiable Diseases, Epidemics, and Health Events of Public Health Concern; RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act; Presidential Proclamation No. 922 (State of Public Health Emergency in the Philippines); and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for disobedience to persons in authority.

“The safest place to be right now is at home. So please, stay at home. Let us end the spread of this pandemic together. We cannot do this alone.” Sinas said.

Source: Philippiness News Agency