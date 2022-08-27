PNP warns public vs. soap scammers in Ilocos Norte

The Ilocos Norte police on Friday reminded the public to be vigilant against scammers posing as sales agents of detergent soaps along major roads in the province.

Police authorities said the scam involved two or more persons in a vehicle staying along the national highway or major roads and enticing motorists and passersby to buy detergent soaps at a low price.

Unsuspecting buyers, however, are unaware that they are getting fake soap or just half of the agreed weight or number of items.

"They are good at sales talk and their quick hands deceive buyers,” Ilocos Norte police provincial director Julius Suriben said.

The PNP advised residents not to buy these goods and report them to the nearest police station or barangay personnel.

In Batac City, Barangay Quiling Norte chief Joenel Cuanang confirmed reports about a group offering free soap to his constituents who would later demand payment that is more than the amount of the goods being offered.

As a preventive measure, Cuanang urged his constituents to ask the sales agent for a barangay certification and if they remain suspicious, take photos or videos and immediately call the barangay hotline number at 0906-7467975.

Source: Philippines News Agency