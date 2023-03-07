PNP wants lookout order vs. hazing suspects

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue a lookout bulletin for all the unaccounted suspects involved in the alleged hazing rites that killed Adamson University engineering student John Matthew Salilig last February.

PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., on Tuesday said they already provided the DOJ with names when the case was filed against the suspects.

"We already coordinated with the DOJ to put these suspects on the watchlist so that at least the (Bureau of) Immigration will be alerted just in case these people try to flee outside of the country,' Azurin said.

The Laguna police said at least 18 people are considered persons of interest in the hazing of Salilig, seven of them are under custody, while one of them allegedly committed suicide.

The family of Salilig earlier reported that he had been missing since Feb. 18.

The last time he was seen alive was when he was boarding a bus en route to Laguna.

It turned out that Salilig would be subjected to initiation rites by Tau Gamma Phi members.

His body was later found buried in a shallow grave in Imus, Cavite province, as the location was squealed by one of the suspects.

Based on the investigation, Salilig was hit at least 70 times during the initiation rites and later died.

His remains was then buried by the hazing suspects. (With a report from Priam F. Nepomucen

Source: Philippines News Agency