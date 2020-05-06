PNP turns over P228-M Covid-19 donation to DOF

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Wednesday personally turned over to the Department of Finance (DOF) the PHP228.4 million collected from voluntary contributions of police personnel to help those affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Gamboa handed out the check amounting to PHP228,445,207 to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez as proceeds from #Team PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge.

Gamboa thanked all PNP personnel who voluntarily contributed to its Bayanihan Fund challenge, which has an initial target of PHP200 million.

“The people can expect that the police force will continue to help not just in maintaining peace and order in the community but also in helping the less fortunate at all times,” he said.

The Bayanihan Fund Challenge is conducted together with another PNP voluntary donation drive called “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko!” Adopt a Family Program wherein the 205,000-strong PNP were encouraged to support poor families in their localities.

“We can only win this war against Covid-19 if we will unite as One Nation to support and follow government as well as to help take care of our fellow Filipinos not only to fight the contagion but also poverty throughout this pandemic,” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

Meanwhile, Dominguez said this donation to government is a “heroic and rare display of citizenship”

Source: Philippines News Agency