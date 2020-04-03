PNP to speed up release of cops’ hazard pay for Covid-19 duty

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it will expedite the release of hazard pay for cops in front line duties during the enhanced community quarantine amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said top cop Gen. Archie Gamboa has already instructed the Directorate for Comptrollership to fast-track the release of funds allocated for the hazard pay.

So far, the Directorate for Comptrollership said policemen rendering duty at checkpoints were receiving a PHP235 daily hazard pay or a total of not more than PHP7,050 per month and this may be extended to all qualified personnel who are serving as front-liners in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr., Director for Comptrollership, said they are coordinating with the Department of Budget and Management to complete the cops’ PHP500-hazard pay per day.

“This is based on the available funds of the PNP for since government agencies are directed to source out a Hazard Pay from its own available funds from the FY 2020 appropriations. For now, the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Budget and Management for availability of additional funds to complete the amount of 500 pesos as its maximum pay for front-liners,” he added.

Marcos also appealed to all concerned personnel to read properly the issuances regarding the grant of Covid-19 hazard pay to avoid misinformation.

He added that the PNP is coordinating with accredited private lending institutions regarding the suspension of loan deductions in order to augment the financial capabilities of their personnel.

“We keep on track in informing our front-liners personnel about their Hazard Pay, what we want to appeal is to be well-informed to avoid further speculations and false accusations which are rampant nowadays especially on social media,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Banac also urged the public to refrain from posting and sharing unverified information showing a hazard pay computation of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

The AFP and BJMP have yet to release their final computation of hazard pay.

“We will go against those making fake news and unverified information as it would tend to sow confusion among the public,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency