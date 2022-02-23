﻿PNP to share with NBI info on missing cockfight enthusiasts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it is willing to share pieces of information with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the investigation into the reported disappearance of some cockfight aficionados.

“We already have the accounts of witnesses and other pieces of evidence which can aid in the probe. If they request, then we will gladly share notes. We see this as a welcome development to work hand-in-hand in resolving these cases,” said PNP chief, General Dionardo Carlos, citing headway in the initial investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

He said the PNP has been adamant in getting into the bottom of the case, adding that vital information has yet to be obtained from the concerned cockpit management where the missing persons were last seen.

“Nevertheless, the PNP assures the worried families that it is exhausting all efforts to locate the missing persons and arrest those who are behind this. The PNP will also cooperate in the senate probe that aims to look into the matter. We will be transparent with the case update and all evidence on hand,” he added.

Earlier, Carlos said the CIDG is particularly investigating the case of 10 men who disappeared shortly after being seen in separate cockfighting areas in Laguna and Manila last January 13.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the arena showed that the vehicle used by the victims was seen exiting the coliseum in Sta. Cruz, Laguna but it was not clear if the victims were inside the vehicle.

On the same day, another six men went missing after participating in a cockfighting tournament in Manila.

Earlier, another 10 men from Bulacan who attended a cockfighting match were added to the list of missing individuals. These men, according to their relatives, have been missing for more than eight months.

Last February 17, Justice Secretary Menardo directed the NBI to look into “and if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against all persons involved and found responsible.”

Source: Philippines News Agency