PNP to repel possible attack amid truce; rallies held vs. NPA

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it will continue to repel any possible attempt by the New People's Army (NPA) rebel group, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), to sow violence during the holidays, even as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a holiday ceasefire with the Reds.

This, as civil society groups held simultaneous anti-communist public indignation rallies in separate locations nationwide on the same day that the CPP is celebrating its 51st anniversary.

PNP Director for Operations, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Licup, in an interview, said he told policemen to not let the communist insurgents attack them without fighting back.

He also advised the PNP's 200 Highway Patrol Groups (HPG) to never back down in case of attacks from the Reds.

Licup said despite the declaration of a ceasefire, policemen should continue to protect themselves against NPA atrocities.

Meanwhile, the indignation rallies ended peacefully with no untoward incidents reported to PNP units providing area security for the events.

The rallies were held in 74 separate locations across the country, from Northern Luzon to Southern Mindanao including five locations in Metro Manila.

Organized by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), these events were attended by families of victims of CPP-NPA hostilities, youth and student sector representatives, local government units, and religious and indigenous people, to express condemnation over the anti-people terrorist activities of the NPA.

More prominent among participants were aggrieved parents (Hands-off Our Children Group) and members of the League of Filipino Parents in the Philippines, who took turns to condemn the CPP-NPA's propaganda to arouse, organize, and mobilize marginalized sectors in the countryside and infiltration state universities and colleges and public schools purposely to advance their cause and create chaos in the community.

Despite the declaration of a holiday truce by both President Rodrigo Duterte and the communist group, the NPA carried out attacks on government troops in Quezon, Iloilo and Bicol earlier this week.

