PNP to probe incidents of indiscriminate firing

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said no indiscriminate firing was reported among police officers but an investigation is ongoing on three related incidents purportedly by civilians.

PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said while there were no immediate reports of any indiscriminate firing during the eve and on Christmas day itself, they are investigating those that occurred days before the said events.

“Sa ngayon, walang report na nagpaputok (from PNP officers). Although may report ng illegal discharge and accidental firing na tatlo na sibilyan. Sila ang na-report na illegal discharge of firearms bago mag-bisperas at mismong Pasko (For now, there is no report of indiscriminate firing among the police officers. Although there is a report of an illegal discharge and accidental firing by three civilians before the eve and on Christmas day),” Fajardo said in Laging Handa briefing.

Fajardo said police are probing a report in the Visayas of an accidental firing that resulted in a stray bullet incident.

“Sa Visayas may natanggap tayo na alleged na biktima ng stray bullet. Tinitignan at iniimbestigahan natin if case of illegal discharge of firearms (In the Visayas, we received a report of an alleged victim of a stray bullet and we are looking into it),” she added.

Fajardo said there were no untoward incidents during Christmas, except for vehicular accidents that were mainly due to the drivers being intoxicated.

“Masaya natin na maibabahagi na maganda ang naging resulta ng pagbabantay sa bisperas hanggang sa Pasko, overall generally peaceful and payapa ang Pasko nationwide (I am happy to announce that the results of the security for the eve and Christmas day itself is overall generally peaceful nationwide),” she said.

Meanwhile, Fajardo reiterated that the strict enforcement of the ban on illegal firecrackers.

“As of 6 a.m. of December 26, we had arrested 17 individuals who are selling prohibited firecrackers. We are continuing our efforts since they are sold online and the PNP-ACG is continuously monitoring the web,” Fajardo said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Earlier, Fajardo said among the types of firecrackers that may be used in fireworks display areas are the following: baby rocket; bawang; el diablo; Judas’ belt; paper caps; pulling of strings; sky rocket (kwitis); and small “triangulo”.

The PNP said all pyrotechnic devices or “pailaw” can be used outside the designated community areas or at home except for Type 4 pyrotechnic devices.

Among the pyrotechnic devices that may be used in residential areas are the following: butterfly; fountain; jumbo regular; luces; mabuhay; roman candle; sparklers; trompillo; and whistle devices.

Under Republic Act No. 7183, violators will face a fine of up to PHP30,000 or imprisonment up to one year, or both at the discretion of the court.

