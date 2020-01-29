PNP to intensify crackdown vs. sex dens for POGO workers

-- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday ordered its Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) to intensify the campaign against prostitution following the rise of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco has ordered the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) under Brig. Gen. Alessandro Abella to intensify further the campaign against prostitution in coordination with regional and local police units, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac told reporters.

Gamboa's order came after Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the government would probe into the emergence of Chinese prostitution dens in the country, which was supposedly linked to the operation of the POGOs.

Banac said in 2019, the WCPC raided sex dens linked to POGO workers which resulted in the rescue of 140 foreign victims and arrest of 55 suspects.

In a Palace briefing Tuesday, Panelo said those who are responsible for the operations of the prostitution rings in the country will be held accountable.

On the same day, the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality led by its chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros conducted the hearing on Chinese sex rings in the country.

During the Senate hearing, Hontiveros bared that Chinese workers in POGOs are hiring Filipina and foreign women for sex.

Screenshots from a group chat obtained by Hontiveros found that there have been packages offered to clients depending on the nationality of the sex worker and the length of service.

The National Bureau of Investigation in October last year rescued 91 Chinese and four Filipino women from a karaoke bar in Makati City that served as sex den for Chinese clients.

Early this month, Duterte sought the imposition of restrictions to regulate the number of POGOs in the country which is expected to reduce the increasing cases of corruption, extortion, and kidnapping linked to the operations of online gaming.

There are around 60 POGOs operating in the country, data from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency