PNP to hire 17K new cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it will enlist a total of 17,000 new police officers this year.

The National Police Commission and the Department of Budget and Management have authorized the PNP to fill up 17,000 vacancies under its Recruitment Program for year 2020.

These vacancies comprise the 10,000 annual regular recruitment quota and 7,000 additional quota to replace retired, deceased, dismissed, AWOL (absent without leave), and other separated personnel.

"We want the largest pool of applicants that we can muster from which to select only the best and most qualified candidates that will be recruited into the police service, PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said in a statement.

Gamboa said all "able-bodied Filipino" men and women aged 21 to 30 years old could apply "to serve a noble career in the police service."

The annual recruitment program has taken Philippine law enforcement to a higher level by closing the gap in the police-to-population ratio to within ideal limits set by law, Gamboa said.

Gamboa said successful candidates will be appointed to the initial rank of Police Patrolman with a gross monthly salary of PHP29,668 with other mandated allowances and benefits.

Maj. Gen. Lyndon Cubos, PNP Director for Personnel and Records Management, meanwhile, advised all applicants to prepare their clearances, certifications and other documentary requirements "to facilitate speedier processing of applications when the recruitment will eventually commence in the coming weeks."

All applications, Cubos said, may only be filed through the PNP Online Recruitment Application System (ORAS) portal at www.pnporas.pnp-dprm.com.

We have adopted this digital information system in recruitment application to level the playing field for all applicants by eliminating opportunities for third party intervention in the rigid selection process, Cubos said.

Under the system, Cubos said applications become nameless and faceless entries and are only represented through barcodes while undergoing particular procedures.

Source: Philippines News Agency