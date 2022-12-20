PNP to help MMDA, LTO run after drunk drivers

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday it would assist personnel of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) in enforcing traffic rules and in going after drunk drivers amid Christmas gatherings and parties.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. urged motorists not to “drink and drive” to avoid road accidents.

“The PNP is maximizing efforts to further reduce Public Safety Indicators of Total Crime Incidents by initiating measures to reduce vehicular accidents that may result in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property,” Azurin said.

Republic Act (RA) 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act states that anyone caught driving under the influence may be meted with imprisonment, and/or fines of up to PHP500,000, depending on the gravity of the accident.

Azurin, meanwhile, said they are also strictly monitoring the illegal sale of firecrackers ahead of the New Year revelries.

This is to ensure that the manufacture, distribution, and use of regulated and illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are at all times in check, “with the end in view of no or lesser damage to property and injuries to people”, he added.

“PNP units are under instructions to strictly enforce RA 7183, An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, and Use of Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices,” the PNP chief said.

Azurin said there would be no gun muzzling of PNP personnel’s firearms this year, noting that he is confident that they would not fire these during the holiday revelry.

However, he said no personnel would be spared if they would engage in indiscriminate firing while their immediate superiors would also be held accountable.

“We are reminding all gun holders of their responsibility not to indiscriminately fire their guns while in revelry and merry-making,” he said.

“The full might of the law will be applied to anyone who will fire a gun to celebrate the holidays, much more if the violator belongs to the uniformed services. Dismissal from the government service shall be swift,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency