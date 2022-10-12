PNP to boost religious, cultural sensitivity drive among cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday vowed to strengthen programs promoting cultural and religious sensitivity for police officers to prevent cases of discrimination.

In a television interview, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. also apologized for the alleged discrimination against the inmates involved in Sunday’s hostage-taking that threatened the life of former senator Leila de Lima.

This came after Senator Robin Padilla called out the institution following a video where cops responding to the incident were heard as repeatedly referring to the inmates as “Muslims”, a gesture which he found discriminatory.

“Yes, we will try to find out what we should call them because if I may say, in my observation in that particular incident, the adrenaline is so fast and it also happens in other operations. It was just highlighted because when you respond, you either identify or describe who the suspect is. This is done so that our police can immediately identify the subject of the operation,” Azurin said.

He also assured that they will take into consideration the comments made by Padilla.

“It is well taken and we will try to correct the misgivings or shortcomings that happened there in this incident that the suspects were called like that,” Azurin said.

Three detainees — Arnel Cabintoy, Feliciano Sulayao, and Abduljihad Susukan — were killed after they attempted to escape from the PNP Custodial Center. Sulayao held de Lima hostage.

Asked where terrorists must be detained, Azruin “maybe it would be better if we just detain them in the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)”.

“So that we can be assured that they are in a maximum security facility,” he added.

The PNP earlier said a buddy system will be enforced for police officers deployed at the PNP Custodial Center as part of stricter measures.

Azurin has also directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to investigate and conduct a physical security check of the Custodial Center, as well as a review of standard operating procedures in running the facility

