PNP to boost operations in Caraga as martial law ends

Police security measures will be strengthened further to ensure the safety of residents of the Caraga region after the implementation of martial law in Mindanao expired last December 31.

In a statement issued on Friday, Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) Director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr., said they will step up special operations that would include establishing checkpoints in various areas across the region.

This, as PRO-13 released the region's recorded crime volume from 2015 to 2019.

According to the Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division, Caraga's crime volume decreased from 14,331 in 2015 to 10,029 in 2016 and 9,141 in 2017.

An increase in crime volume was, however, recorded in 2018 with 9,348, and in 2019, with 9,555.

PNP-Caraga will continue to step up with our crime prevention activities to suppress all forms of lawless violence despite the expiration of martial law, Esquivel said.

He also asked for the continued support of communities around the region for the PNP's intensified operations.

I assure the people of Caraga that with the help and active support of the community, we will live in a peaceful region where progress continues, Esquivel said.

Source: Philippines News Agency