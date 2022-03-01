﻿PNP task force probes ambush of Infanta, Quezon mayor

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Monday ordered the creation of a special investigation task group (SITG) to investigate the attack on Infanta, Quezon Mayor Filipina Grace America.

In a statement, PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba said the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon (PRO 4-A) has been tasked to activate a task group that will coordinate all efforts of police investigative units.

“On other pressing matters, as we speak, checkpoint operations are continuing within the town proper of Infanta, Quezon, and surrounding areas to possibly intercept suspects responsible in the shooting incident yesterday that wounded reelectionist Mayor Filipina Grace America,” Alba said.

America survived the attack with a gunshot wound in the arm and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Metro Manila where she was taken by a military aircraft Sunday afternoon.

Alba said forensic investigators are now examining pieces of evidence gathered at the crime scene at Rizal corner Zamora Streets in Poblacion 1, Infanta, Quezon.

“We are confident that this evidence will produce leads that will assist police tracker teams in follow-up operations. The CPNP (Chief PNP) is making available the personnel, capabilities, and resources of National Support Units to assist in the investigation and pursuit operations for the early solution of this case,” said Alba.

America just attended a Mass and was inside her sports utility vehicle when still unidentified suspects fired at her.

Source: Philippines News Agency