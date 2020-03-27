PNP sets up walk thru decontamination tent in Camp Crame

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday has put up a walk-through decontamination station in Camp Crame to disinfect all persons entering its headquarters.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said the makeshift decontamination procedure is part of the PNP-wide Biosafety Plan recommended by the PNP Health Service, which is now being observed in Camp Crame and all PNP camps as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said all vehicles entering Camp Crame will pass through a tire bath and its occupants are required to alight and walk through a disinfectant misting tent and undergo body temperature scan.

Also part of the Biosafety Plan is the proper disposal of biohazardous waste materials such as discarded personal protective equipment (PPE), face mask and gloves that is also being implemented by the Headquarters Support Service (HSS), he said.

As of Thursday, the PNP Health Service is monitoring the condition of 76 PNP personnel considered as Patients Under Investigation (PUI), and another 905 police personnel listed as Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) to determine further actions according to the parameters set by DOH, Banac said.

PNP doctors are also closely monitoring the condition of two active-duty police officers who recently tested positive of Covid-19 infection, he added.

Banac, meanwhile, denied earlier news reports on the death of two police personnel due to Covid-19.

He clarified both Staff Sgt. Roderick Taca of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Staff Sgt. Feliciana Malana of the Highway Patrol Group tested negative for Covid-19 infection and their deaths were caused by other medical conditions.

Banac said the PNP has been implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of the viral disease, such as providing all front-line personnel with minimum personal protective equipment; continuous contact tracing and self-quarantine; and stringent social distancing, including maximum use of teleconferencing of key leaders.

Source: Philippines News Agency