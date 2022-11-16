PNP seizes 8K loose firearms in 3-month crackdown

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported the confiscation of 8,000 loose firearms across the country in the past three months to prevent the use of unlicensed firearms in crimes.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the confiscated firearms of various types and calibers were from various checkpoint operations, and anti-drug operations, among others, nationwide from July 2022 to October 8.

The operations also resulted in the arrest of 2,471 people that are now facing violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Based on the data, a total of 8,255 loose firearms were recovered, surrendered, and confiscated, while a total of 4,895 firearms were turned in to police for safekeeping.

Azurin directed all police officers nationwide to sustain its campaign against loose firearms and other lawless elements.

“I have directed all police officers around the country to sustain its campaign against loose firearms and other lawless elements of society to keep the streets safe from criminals, especially this holiday season. One firearm confiscated can be equated to a minimum of one life saved,” he sai

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY