﻿PNP sees no ‘credible threat’ to disrupt polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has not monitored any “credible threat” to the May 9 elections as the campaign period for local candidates officially kicked off on Friday.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, however, said based on data on the previous elections, they are monitoring areas in Mindanao such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Region 12 (Soccskargen) due to the presence of private armed groups and Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) due to the presence of communist terrorist groups.

Fajardo said security in these areas will be augmented with the help of the Armed Forces of Philippine (AFP) and Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB).

Aside from ensuring peace and order during the campaign for local and national positions, she said they are also keeping a close watch on possible violations on the part of the candidates and their supporters.

Also on Friday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it has deployed over 4,000 police officers to secure local campaign activities in the metropolis.

In a Laging Handa briefing, NCRPO public information officer Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson said local police can also be tapped to manage vehicular traffic to ensure that motorists will not be inconvenienced by campaign rallies.

Aside from enforcing health protocols, Tecson said they are also on the lookout for individuals who might take advantage of the campaign activities to stage criminal acts.

