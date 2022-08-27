PNP seeks removal of ‘fake, recycled’ crime socmed posts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it has requested some social media pages to take down posts claiming crimes that it described as containing false information.

This came after the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) validated social media posts on crimes, where it found out that an accompanying photo of an article posted on the social media page of Angono Rizal News Online was actually taken from the Facebook page of the San Mateo Municipal Police which was created in July 2020.

In a statement, ACG chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said the image was edited and intentionally posted to attract more followers.

Doria said based on their investigation, most of the videos about attempted rape, abduction, and alleged missing persons circulating online were found to have happened years back and were already resolved by the PNP.

“The videos are being recycled while others are edited pictures that are posted to probably gain followers or to depict a picture of an unstable government. We have ordered already our men to step up to the challenge to ensure that malicious/fake videos that are not real are taken down in order not to mislead people into believing it," he added.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin has ordered all police units in the country to intensify monitoring the widespread circulation of false information, especially those that pose threats and misinformation that may incite social conflict.

“I call the attention of our public to be more mindful of what we are posting on our social media sites and refrain from spreading unverified information from unknown sources that may lead to public disturbance, panic, and confusion," Azurin said.

He also advised the public to follow legitimate news outlets and pages of government agencies for information.

"If they have personal information or knowledge about a certain incident, it’s better that they report it directly to the nearest police station or call the PNP’s hotline numbers so the PNP can immediately respond to the incident," he added.

Exercise caution

Meanwhile, the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines (MOP) urged the people to exercise vigilance to protect themselves from unscrupulous individuals.

"Maybe this is an isolated case. However, it is better that we have precautionary measures because this is really happening in society," MOP Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio said in an interview over the church-run Radio Veritas on Friday.

The Catholic prelate also appealed to the people, especially the parents, to make sure their children get to school or know where they are.

"Let us just be preventive. To the parents, guardians, and everyone else, let us be vigilant, and they should know where their child is and then take precautionary measures," Florencio added.

He assured Filipinos that law enforcers, led by the Philippine National Police, are doing everything to suppress and prevent any kind of violence.

"Let us be aware and not be alarmed because the police are doing their best to address this situation," he added

Source: Philippines News Agency