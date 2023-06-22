PNP secures affidavits from 2 witnesses in Negros family slay

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has secured the judicial affidavits of two witnesses as investigators continue to expedite the filing of charges against the perpetrators in the brutal killing of the Fausto family in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. The update was presented by the Himamaylan City Police Station during a press briefing organized by the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in this city Thursday afternoon. Lt. Col. Reynante Jomocan, city police chief, said through the first witness, they were able to identify the suspects. "More or less 15 armed men executed the shooting of the victims," he said. Police investigation showed they were led by Fernando Hermino, squad leader of New People's Army (NPA) Central Negros Front 2. Jomocan said the second witness heard the conversation between a suspect and one of the victims. The two witnesses are secured in police custody, he added. On the night of June 14, couple Rolly and Emilda Fausto and their two minor sons were gunned down by perpetrators believed to be members of the NPA in their house in the remote Sitio Kangkiling, Barangay Buenavista. Jomocan said they are waiting for the results of the ballistic and other examinations conducted in the course of the investigation, but the pieces of evidence are almost complete for the filing of the case. "We are also waiting for the decision of the family to issue their affidavits," he said. Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of the Philippine Army's 94th Infantry Battalion, said they have deployed troops in the sitio (zone) to assure residents that they are protected. "We also provide security to the policemen conducting the investigation," he added. The press briefing was also attended by Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, chairperson of PTF-ELCAC; Himamaylan City Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson Jr.; Col. Leo Pamittan, director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office; Col. Nhel Richard Patricio, officer in charge of 303rd Infantry Brigade; Barangay Buenavista councilman Remegio Tuazon; and Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, chairperson of Joint Focus Legal Action Team for Western Visayas and spokesperson of Regional TF-ELCAC

Source: Philippines News Agency