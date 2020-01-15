PNP says no report of looting in areas hit by Taal eruption

- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said no looting incidents and other related crimes were reported at the height of Taal Volcano's unrest since Sunday.

We were happy when the deputy regional director for administration reported to me that we have zero incidents on looting and other related criminal activities and of course, no less than the President (Rodrigo Duterte) was also happy when we had a conference there na walang casualty, walang namatay, walang nadala sa hospital (no casualties, fatalities and no one was taken to the hospital), PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa told reporters in a chance interview in Camp Crame Wednesday.

However, Gamboa said medical teams are needed in the evacuation centers.

"But of course, we emphasize the need for medical teams in the evacuation centers because the conditions there are not (what we have) in ideal houses and ideal home environment. It might (cause) outbreaks or related health problems. We are also taking consideration of that but of course, it's the DOH (Department of Health) who has primary duty over these things," Gamboa said.

The national headquarters and other Police Regional Offices (PROs), he said, would only send personnel to the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon if needed.

He also assured that all policemen to be deployed in search and rescue and other functions were provided with N95 masks, goggles, and raincoats.

Gamboa, meanwhile, said the PNP would give PHP10,000 to each of the 278 police officers who were affected by the disaster.

"We do not expect them (affected police officers) to go on duty to take care of their families first. Although (some of them reported for duty). Once their families are secured, then that's the time they can get back on duty," he explained.

Currently, the PNP has collected a total of PHP2.5 million to be used to assist civilian victims which came from pooled contributions of its personnel.

Gamboa described the areas near the Taal Volcano as "really devastated."

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo said the recommendation to declare Taal Volcano island as "no man's land" was already approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Yes, it was approved by PRRD but it would be gradual until relocation for settlers is prepared," AAo said in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reiterated that Taal Volcano Island located in the middle of Taal Lake is strictly off-limits to any and all persons and have directed the PNP to stop and prevent those who wish to return to the island to retrieve their belongings or rescue their animals such as horses and cows.

Secretary Eduardo M. AAo is appealing to the public not to attempt to return to the island as it is a permanent danger zone. Without clearance from Phivolcs, the island is strictly off-limits and the Secretary has given instructions to the PNP to enforce this directive, Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, DILG Spokesperson said in a statement.

It is simply too dangerous for anyone to go back to the island. Human lives must be our first priority, he said.

As for the request of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to rescue animals within the 14-km high-risk area from the Taal main crater but located in the mainland, it may be allowed on a case-to-case basis upon proper coordination with local disaster authorities.

Secretary AAo will allow the rescue of animals in the evacuated areas so long as it's in the mainland and not on the volcano island and with proper coordination with local disaster authorities. We will treat this on a case-to-case basis and subject to the approval of local authorities depending on the prevailing situation, he said.

The exact number of animals impacted by the eruption of Taal Volcano is not yet known.

PETA said rescue teams have obtained a telescope to look for survivors and will attempt to gain access to areas where animals have been trapped.

It added that it has also deployed rescuers in the evacuation areas giving food, water, and veterinary care to dogs and cats abandoned or taken to centers.

They will continue caring for these animals until they can be reunited with their owners or placed in safe shelters, it said.

The organization also called for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by the eruption.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over Taal Volcano, which means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

