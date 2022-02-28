﻿PNP says nabbed election gun ban violators nears 1.5K

A total of 1,470 persons have been arrested for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

Those nabbed include 1,430 civilians, 19 security guards, 12 police officers, and nine military personnel.

A total of 1,346 police operations yielded 1,128 firearms, 6,302 pieces of ammunition, and 526 deadly weapons.

Citing its latest data, the PNP said the top five regions in terms of the number of arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 468, followed by Central Visayas with 152, Central Luzon with 105, Calabarzon with 145, and Western Visayas with 87.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10728, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or deadly weapons are prohibited outside of the residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years, and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification to hold public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification to secure a gun license.

Source: Philippines News Agency