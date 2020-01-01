PNP says 2019 holiday season revelries ‘safest, most uneventful’

The recent New Year revelry is 'record breaking' as there were no recorded deaths and injuries from stray bullets and illegal discharge of firearms, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac thanked the Filipino people for the generally peaceful and orderly observance of the traditional holiday season that ushered in the year 2020.

We are grateful that the people heeded our call to shun the age-old tradition of welcoming the new year with dangerous firecrackers and gunfire that has resulted in death and injuries in previous years, Banac said in a statement sent to reporters.

Based on PNP records, the 2019 probably goes down in history as the safest and most uneventful observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays that posted zero death, he stressed.

The PNP Command Center recorded a total of 324 holiday-incidents nationwide involving firecrackers, stray bullets, and illegal discharge of firearms since Dec. 16, 2019.

As of the first working hour of New Year's Day, the PNP recorded only 81 firecracker-related injuries, mostly self-injuries by violators of the firecracker ban, Banac said.

Although there were three reported stray bullet incidents, these did not result in injuries while seven persons were reported injured in 21 separate cases of illegal discharge of firearms, he noted.

Banac said the PNP arrested 21 persons for illegal discharge of firearms and 44 others for firecracker-related offenses.

Among those arrested for firing guns during the season was Chinese national Kimy Chan who was arrested on Christmas Day in front of a music bar along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Of the 21 arrested for firing guns, 14 were civilians, one PNP personnel, two AFP personnel, one CAFGU militiaman, and three security guards.

Banac said those arrested will face the stiffest criminal and administrative sanctions applicable.

For civilian violators, they will be slapped with criminal charges before the court.

For government employees that include policemen and soldiers, additional administrative charges will be filed wherein the maximum penalty is dismissal from the service.

It should be noteworthy that the 324 incidents recorded in 2019 pales in comparison with the 798 recorded in 2018, said Banac.

The PNP attributed the decrease to the successful information drive and awareness campaign on the adverse effects of the use of prohibited firecrackers.

The PNP also vowed to continue the relentless campaign against all forms of criminalities to ensure the safety of the people.

Source: Philippines News Agency