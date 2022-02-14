﻿PNP says 1K gun ban violators nabbed so far

A total of 1,050 persons have been arrested for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

Those nabbed include 1,022 civilians, 13 security guards, eight police officers, and seven military personnel.

A total of 927 police operations yielded 816 firearms, 5,048 pieces of ammunition, and 358 deadly weapons.

Citing its latest data, the PNP said the top five regions in terms of the number of arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 312, followed by Central Visayas with 138; Central Luzon with 121, Calabarzon with 102, and Western Visayas with 51.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10728, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or deadly weapons are prohibited outside of residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification to hold public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification to secure a gun license.

