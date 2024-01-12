PNP: ‘Safe nation’ tag to further boost PH economy, tourism

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said the results of a recent global report naming the Philippines as among the safest nations in the world is a testament to its relentless efforts to ensure peace and order. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. made the remark as the Philippines was named the third safest country in Southeast Asia by international think tank Gallup in its 2023 Global Law and Order Report. 'This is something kasi kapag sinabing safe ang lugar malamang it adds up to the considerations ng ating mga investors and sa part ng turista napupunta sa isang lugar. We know very well that these yung investors and yung mga turista play a big role in the boost of the economy. (This is something because when you say that a place is safe, it adds up to the considerations of our investors and the tourists who would want to visit our place. We know very well that investors and tourists play a big role in boosting the economy)," Acorda said during the donning of ranks to newly-promoted poli ce officials in Camp Crame, Quezon City. The Philippines ranked third with an index score of 86, behind Vietnam (92) and Indonesia (90), according to the report. The country also placed 33rd out of more than 160 countries in the overall global ranking. 'We are honored and humbled by the trust placed in us by the Filipino people. The PNP remains steadfast in our commitment to serve and protect. This report serves as a guiding beacon for us to continue our mission of ensuring the well-being of our communities,' said Acorda. Acorda said the report would inspire the PNP to continuously improve its efforts in fulfilling its mission of safeguarding Filipinos. Donning of ranks Meanwhile, PNP Area Police Command Western Mindanao chief Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo received his third star during Friday's donning of ranks rites. Estomo previously served as director of the National Capital Region Police Office and PNP chief of the directorial staff, the force's fourth highest post. Acorda expressed his confidence in th e capabilities of top police officials, stressing that their promotions serve as a reminder that the pursuit of excellence is a continuous journey. He urged the newly promoted officers to wear their stars with pride, carry them with humility, and serve with honor, integrity, and an unwavering pursuit of justice. 'To the families of the newly promoted officers, your crucial role in supporting and enabling our officers to focus on their duties with dedication and commitment is acknowledged and appreciated,' Acorda added. Source: Philippines News Agency