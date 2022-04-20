﻿PNP reminds candidates to coordinate with authorities

The Philippine National Police (PNP) urged candidates in this year’s elections and the public to coordinate with authorities for their security and safety.

“We would like to remind our candidates and the public at large na importante ang koordinasyon (that it is important to coordinate with authorities), so the PNP can provide security assistance para maiwasan na mangyari ang kahit anong kaguluhan (to avoid any trouble),” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

“Hindi naman pinagbabawal ang area security lalo na sa identified high-risk zone (Area security is not prohibited in an identified high-risk zone). What the Election code prohibits is the employment of bodyguards without the Certificate of Authority,” he said.

The PNP official came out with the reminder following the shooting during a meeting with presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman’s camp with members of the indigenous peoples in Quezon, Bukidnon.

Two persons were injured during the incident.

“It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Alba said.

Source: Philippines News Agency