PNP reiterates warning in using social media

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday reiterated its call to the public to be circumspect when posting or sharing information on social media. The call comes after the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group nabbed 143 individuals since the start of the year, including popular vloggers. 'The triumph in warrant service is credited to a meticulous investigation which significantly heightened the possibility of locating the suspect. Additionally, the seamless collaboration among various agencies plays a vital role in ensuring the successful execution of the warrant,' PNP-ACG director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said in a news release. He said netizens should be responsible about posting on social media. Otherwise, there are legal consequences. 'Think before posting, respect other's privacy, educate yourself on online laws, seek legal advice if unsure, and continue to contribute to a positive online culture,' Hernia said. 'Remember, responsible online behavior is key to maintaining a healthy digital environ ment,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency