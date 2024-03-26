PNP Region 8 assures public safety during Lent

TACLOBAN: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured safety in the observance of Holy Week with the deployment of 3,700 police officers to secure places of convergence. PNP Region 8 Director Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Pawid said police officers shall intensify police operations during the observance of the Lenten Season and the onset of the summer vacation from March 22 to May 31. 'The deployment of troops will form part of the augmentation of the local force on the ground. They will be deployed in capital towns and cities in the region, especially in churches, tourist spots, terminal hubs, and other places of convergence,' Pawid told reporters on Tuesday. The 3,700 police officers include the 296 uniformed personnel sent off by the regional office on March 22. All police units and stations were directed to intensify police operations while maximizing the deployment of personnel and enhancing collaboration with other concerned law enforcement agencies and local government units. Eastern Visayas is on heig htened alert status starting Palm Sunday. Source: Philippines News Agency