PNP records over 77K quarantine violators

The Philippine National Police on Friday reported a total of 77,776 violators of the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Based on data from March 17 to April 2 provided by Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, 42,729 were recorded in Luzon; 15,272 in the Visayas; and 19,775 in Mindanao.

He said 20,612 have been arrested (3,607 underwent inquest and 17,005 for regular filing) while 53,197 persons were warned and 3,967 others were fined.

Aside from Luzon, other provinces in Visayas and Mindanao already implemented strict quarantine measures due to the Covid-19 threat.

A total of 607 persons were arrested for alleged hoarding and profiteering activities while 7,136 public utility vehicles have received citation tickets after the government temporarily prohibited all forms of mass transport to restrict non-essential travel.

Eleazar, also the commander of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield), said residents who will go out of their houses without wearing any kind of face cover may be apprehended or sent home.

This came as the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) ordered the mandatory wearing of face masks or other protective equipment to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

“Our policemen may deny entry, apprehend, reprimand, or send home violators of the mandatory wearing of face protection,” he said in a radio interview.

He also urged the local government units to pass their respective ordinances to set penalties against those who will violate the order.

The JTF CV Shield is the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. It is composed of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fire Protection. Source: Philippines News Agency