PNP records 13th coronavirus death

Another police officer died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the police force’s death toll from the disease to 13.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the latest fatality is a 46-year-old policeman assigned at the National Capital Region Police. He passed away on Tuesday.

Banac said as of Wednesday night, the number of Covid-19 infections among policemen has reached 2,732 as the PNP Health Service reported 111 new confirmed cases, most of whom came from the NCRPO.

A total of 1,800 personnel have recovered from the disease while the health service is also monitoring 764 probable cases and 2,202 suspected cases.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, meanwhile, said the police officer died at the C.T. Reyes Hospital in Tanauan City, Batangas. He is the third NCRPO personnel who died of Covid-19.

“With the strict implementation of protocols geared to curb the spread of the virus among its personnel, NCRPO continuously builds Special Care Facilities, monitors the physical well-being of police officers, and provides necessary preventive equipment needed in rendering their duties,” Sinas said.

He said the NCRPO is coordinating with the Tanauan police for the initial assistance and support for the bereaved family.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved family of our personnel. His service to PNP will never be forgotten. NCRPO will exert all our efforts to protect our men and prevent similar untimely untoward incidents,” Sinas said.

The police officer was admitted to the hospital last July 23 due to fever, shortness of breath, and cough. He was swabbed the following day and the result came out on July 25 where he tested positive for Covid-19.

He underwent another swab test on July 31 and the results showed he tested negative on August 3.

On August 5, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit and was intubated and hooked to a mechanical ventilator due to persistent severe respiratory distress and decreased oxygen level.

On August 11, he was pronounced dead during his scheduled dialysis due to acute respiratory failure secondary to Covid-19 viral pneumonia.

