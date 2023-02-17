PNP ready to secure gov’t road projects in critical areas: Azurin

CAMP BADO DANGWA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday reiterated its offer for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to tap the police to secure workers in critical areas to ensure government infrastructure projects are uninterrupted.

“As a gesture, I am offering the services of the PNP saan man po ang mga project niyo, especially yung paggagawa niyo ng mga kalsada because we know na minsan ay naaantala ang paggawa ng kalsada because may mga area tayo dito sa Pilipinas na maraming mga nanggugulo sa kontraktor kaya kung minsan hindi matuloy tuloy ang projects (I am offering the services of the PNP wherever your road projects are because we know some projects get delayed because there are areas in the Philippines where there are people who harass contractors that sometimes lead to stalled projects),” Azurin said in a message during the inauguration and turn-over of the newly constructed forensics building, here.

DPWH-Cordillera Regional Director Khadaffy Tanggol officially turned over the PHP40 million worth of state-of-the-art four stories building of the regional forensics group that stands on a 240 square meters land area inside the PNP's regional headquarters here. The building is the only PNP structure that has an elevator.

Azurin’s offer to the DPWH is in gratitude for their support to the PNP in terms of infrastructure like the new building.

The PNP chief shared the situation at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) where they have development concerns.

“This is one of our concerns in BARMM where development is stalled so I told the DPWH there that especially in critical areas, just let us know and our policemen will be there so that inch-by-inch of your road cementing works will have policemen in the area who will ensure that workers will not be harassed,” Azurin said.

He added that the construction of roads brings development to an area and if there is development, there will be tourists and investors who will bring capital to create jobs and opportunities.

He said that for the PNP to help in the achievement of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., it needs to assure that the community will feel safe and secure.

To avoid delay in development, all agencies in the government and the different sectors must work together and the PNP’s role is to provide safety and security in a place, Azurin said.

With development, people do not need to relocate outside their provinces with the government able to easily program, place and implement development projects, he added.

The police official said the new building was made possible thru the “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKaS) convergence program of the DPWH and the PNP that was started in the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Azurin said the PNP is only allotted PHP100 million a year for the repair and construction of municipal police buildings and the convergence is fast-tracking the PNP’s aim to provide convenient and spacious working spaces for the policemen that provide a higher enthusiasm to extend better services for the people.

Source: Philippines News Agency