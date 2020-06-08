PNP ready to help Facebook users vs. fake accounts

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, on Monday said its Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is ready to take action on the complaints behind the so-called “ghost accounts” of many Facebook users.

Gamboa assured that the PNP is doing its best to monitor illegal activities on social media.

“Yes, in fact active tayo sa (we are active on) social media monitoring and anything that are non-normal and perceived to be illegal, then ginagawan ng aksyon ng (it is being acted upon by the) Anti-Cybercrime Group,” Gamboa told reporters in a press conference when sought for a comment.

Gamboa encouraged social media users to report fake accounts using their names.

“We encourage everybody na kung mayroon kayong nakitang medyo (that if you find something) anonymous or (illegal) in the social media platform, iparating niyo sa (report it to the) Philippine National Police so that we can investigate it,” Gamboa added.

Reports said numerous fake accounts have flooded Facebook using the names of people allegedly opposing the passage of the anti-terrorism bill.

Gamboa added that the police will look into the allegation that those who have dummy accounts are the ones who voiced out their sentiments against the measure.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said computer-related identity theft defined and punished under Section 4 (b)(3) of RA No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 “is among the possible violations being looked into” by investigators in going after the perpetrators of the incident.

Perete said as of Sunday night, the DOJ Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC) has received 112 reports from users with duplicate/dummy accounts.

Source: Philippines News Agency