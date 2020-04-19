PNP raises P136.7-M ‘bayanihan fund’ for Covid-19 response

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said it has so far gathered PHP136.7 million from voluntary contributions from its personnel to help those greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Benigno Durana Jr., director for police-community relations, said the leaders of the command groups, directorial staff, police regional offices, national support unit, and top echelon officers and their staff gave their cash donations under the Team PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge.

Last week, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said the cash donations from all PNP personnel are expected to reach PHP200 million.

He said the Bayanihan Fund Challenge, also dubbed as Sariling Alay ng Pulis (SAP) Para Sa Mahihirap, has been launched to help the national government in providing assistance to the “poorest of the poor” affected by the Covid-19 measures, including ECQ.

Gamboa said the funds would augment the government’s budget for marginalized sectors affected by the quarantine.

Earlier, leaders in the command group, directorial staff, police regional offices, national support units, and all-star rank officers have pledged to donate 50 percent of their salary for the month of May.

“More than our services this is our golden opportunity to selflessly share, provide social and moral support and economic relief to our fellow Filipinos who belong to the poorest of the poor,” Gamboa said.

