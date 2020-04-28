PNP provides transport services for distressed women amid ECQ

The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday ordered police officers to provide transportation assistance to distressed women going outside to buy essential items amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Gen. Archie Gamboa, has directed all police units to give a ride to stranded women, particularly the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those with small children to help them get to their destination, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen Bernard Banac, said.

“Upon instructions of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, the PNP will extend every possible assistance to women in distress, especially those who need to make essential travel to procure food, medicine, and basic needs,” Banac said in a statement.

“We recognize the vulnerability of women who need to go outside their homes to do essential chores, especially among elderly and pregnant women,” he added.

He said the PNP has been providing similar assistance to medical and health care personnel and other front-line workers while mass transportation is suspended under the ECQ.

In a televised address on Monday evening, Duterte ordered policemen to offer rides to women and bring them to their respective destinations.

The entire Luzon has been placed under ECQ since mid-March to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

The ECQ in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and several “high-risk” areas has been extended until May 15. Source: Philippines News Agency