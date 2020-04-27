PNP probes fight between cop, foreigner at Makati village

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, on Monday ordered a probe on the incident involving a cop who tried to arrest a foreign resident of a posh village in Makati City after the latter allegedly assaulted him verbally.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said Gamboa has directed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to look into the incident which happened on Sunday.

In a report, the Makati police said that around 5:04 p.m., Senior Master Sergent Roland Von Madrona along with village watchman Esteban Gaan of Barangay Dasmarinas, conducted patrol inside the Dasmariñas Village upon the request of Chairwoman Rosana Hwang.

At around 5:45 p.m., the duo chanced upon a housemaid, identified as Cherilyn Escalante, watering plants outside their residence without wearing a face mask, which is mandatory under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines.

The police said Madrona then approached Escalante and advised her to wear a face mask for her safety.

A minute after getting inside the house to get her face mask, house owners Javier Parra and his wife Abegail Salvador came out and argued with the police.

Gaan was able to document the following events through his mobile phone where Parra badmouthed and cursed at Madrona.

This prompted Madrona to try to arrest the latter which led to physical confrontation, as seen in another video captured by Salvador.

Parra was then told by the wife to go inside their house.

The Makati City Police are set to file charges against Parra for alleged violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Disobedience to a Lawful Person in Authority), Republic Act 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act), and City Ordinance 2000-089, for not wearing a face mask.

Banac assured that police operations are strictly guided by the revised police operational procedures which every cop must observe when making arrests.

“Observance of the police operational procedures establishes presumption of regularity in the performance of duty in any police operation,” Banac said.

Meanwhile, Makati Mayor Abby Binay has already ordered the conduct of investigation on the matter.

“Mayor Abby has ordered the Makati Police to conduct an immediate inquiry into the reported incident at Dasmariñas Village involving a policeman and a resident. The appropriate charges should be filed against the concerned after a full investigation,” Binay’s spokesperson Michael Camiña said in a statement.

He, however, noted that the law must be upheld at all times especially during this time of crisis.

Makati’s City Ordinance No. 2020-089 requires residents, workers and all other persons in the city to wear face masks and other protective equipment while outdoors or in public places.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it will also look into the incident.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the BI’s Intelligence Division will determine if Parra is an immigrant and violated immigration laws.

“The matter has been forwarded to our Intelligence Division for assessment and case build-up, to determine if there is an immigration violation following said incident,” she said in a text message.

