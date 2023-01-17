PNP probes abduction of dev’t workers in Cebu

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has ordered an investigation into the alleged abduction of two development workers supposedly carried out by police officers at a port in Cebu on Jan. 10.

In a radio interview Tuesday, Azurin said he tasked Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) director Brig. Gen. Jeary Bearis to get all the details that could shed light on the kidnapping which was caught on video and went viral on social media.

"There was a report that they (alleged abductors) are policemen, we are checking if they are indeed policemen, we really need to confirm this," he added.

Development workers Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha had just arrived at a port in Cebu City from Cagayan De Oro City when a group of men allegedly shoved them inside a white van.

They were later dropped off in Carmen town where they were able to contact their families.

Gumanao was among those arrested and charged for holding a protest action in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu campus in June 2020 over the alleged sloppy response of the national government to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case against her and seven other activists was dismissed three months later.

Azurin said they need to get the statements of the two development workers to expedite the investigation.

Source: Philippines News Agency