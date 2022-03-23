﻿PNP, PDEA boost ties in fight vs. illegal drugs in Caraga

The offices of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Caraga region have jointly validated and signed the 2022 Regional Watch List on Illegal Drugs (RWID) on Tuesday afternoon.

“The RWID is a reference source and guide to all drug enforcement units conducting anti-drug and barangay drug-clearing operations in the region,” Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said in a statement issued on the same day.

PDEA-13 Director Emerson Rosales said their contribution to the RWID – a unified list of drug personalities identified by the two law enforcement agencies – signifies the agency’s continuing commitment to end the illegal drug problem in Caraga.

“The RWID will help the operatives of PRO-13 and PDEA-13 in the accomplishment of their tasks and the arrest of individuals involved in the illegal drugs trade in Caraga,” Caramat said.

He assured that PRO-13 remains steadfast in its anti-illegal drug operations to end this particular menace in communities.

Data provided by the police’s Regional Operations Division indicated that from Sept. 17, 2020 to March 22, 2022, the PRO-13 has successfully carried out 674 anti-drug operations in the region.

The operations, the division said, were all conducted in close coordination with PDEA-13.

Source: Philippines News Agency