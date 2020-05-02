PNP on red alert vs. renewed NPA attacks

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is on full alert after President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed the possibility of holding a new round of peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

“In response to this, the 205,000-strong PNP under the command of Police General Archie Francisco F Gamboa is now on full alert and is ready and able to defend the country against any atrocities of this communist terrorist group,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement on Saturday.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año condemned the CPP-NPA-NDF for ending the ceasefire with the government at the height of the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

Año said this act of the communist terrorist group is “the final nail in the coffin and is a clear demonstration of their hypocrisy and being anti-peace while the country and the world are in the middle of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.”

Banac said the PNP Chief also condemns the act by the CPP-NPA-NDF as it endangers government response to overcome the pandemic.

The CPP-NPA-NDF declared a ceasefire last March 26, 2020, after the United Nations has called for peace amid the Covid-19 pandemic while the government declared ceasefire earlier on March 19, 2020.

“As government condemns this rebellion by the CPP-NPA-NDF as a threat to public safety amid the pandemic, we will continue to uphold the imposition of ECQ [enhanced community quarantine] in high-risk areas and GCQ

[general community quarantine]

in the rest of the country from May 1 to May 15, 2020, based on government guidelines,” Banac said. Source: Philippines News Agency