PNP on full alert status amid Taal unrest

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is on full-alert status following the eruption of Taal Volcano over the weekend.

Under a full alert status, all personnel are ready for deployment to assist in disaster and relief operations.

PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa also encouraged personnel, especially high-ranking officials to provide donations for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

As our help, I am asking the members of the PNP a PHP10 contribution voluntary so that we can generate funds to help especially those Filipinos who are misplaced by the reason of this disaster, Gamboa said.

Gamboa earlier ordered the National Capital Region Police Office to dispatch six trucks to Talisay, Batangas to help in the evacuation of residents affected by the eruption.

The Aviation Security Group and Police Regional Office 3 were also ordered to augment the security at Clark Airport in Pampanga after diversion of flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo also reminded local officials in the National Capital Region, Region 3, and Region 4-A (Calabarzon) -- three regions affected by the eruption -- to be "physically present in their respective LGUs and immediately convene their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure immediate and timely disaster response".

The Local Chief Executives must also immediately activate their Incident Management Teams, Operations Center and various disaster response teams. The DILG will closely monitor the actions taken by the LGUs in accordance with Operation Listo protocols, he added.

AAo also urged the public to donate clean drinking water, food, emergency medicines and other basic essentials for use of evacuees.

Donations may be coursed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development or directly to the local government units.

