﻿PNP on alert for Labor Day in Ilocos Region

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now preparing to deploy at least 200 additional personnel across the region to ensure public safety measures in case of rallies related to the celebration of International Labor Day on May 1.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Police regional director Westrimundo Obinque said the deployment of additional personnel in strategic areas of the region is meant to secure the public from any untoward incidents during crowd gatherings or rallies.

“The PNP honors the work done by everyone in the labor force and we deem it fit to give due recognition to their positive contributions to both the community and the economy and for those reasons, we will do our best to give them due reverence and security,” Obinque said.

Ahead of the Labor Day celebrations, cops in Ilocos Norte are already on heightened alert with the establishment of checkpoints against any form of violence and increased police visibility near vital installations and key economic areas in the downtown area here.

The PNP will also be on guard against criminal elements who might take advantage of the Labor Day activities.

Meanwhile, office personnel from the Regional Headquarters are on standby to provide emergency response, traffic management, anti-criminality and counter-terrorism, and other measures for an orderly, peaceful, and successful Labor Day celebration.

The PNP is also encouraging the public to continuously observe the minimum health standard protocols despite being on Alert Level 1 status.

Source: Philippines News Agency