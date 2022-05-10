﻿PNP official welcomes orderly conduct of polls in E. Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY – The conduct of national and local elections in Eastern Visayas was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.

Despite reports of malfunctioned vote-counting machines in some areas, there were no untoward incidents recorded in polling precincts in the region from its opening at 6 a.m. until its closing at 7 p.m.

“Presence of PNP personnel were felt by the voting public as we maximized the deployment of majority of policemen to all areas of engagement especially in school premises where the casting of votes took place,” PNP Eastern Visayas region director Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

Only 22 of the 6,271 vote-counting machines (VCM) malfunctioned in Eastern Visayas during the voting, the Commission on Elections said in its initial report.

The police force has deployed about 10,000 of its personnel to man checkpoints, polling places, and precincts in the region.

Of the number, nearly 1,000 of them formed part of the Regional Special Operations Task Group (RSOTG) Samar sent for a peacekeeping mission.

During the election day, the RSOTG just recorded one incident — alleged harassment and intimidation in Trinidad village in Calbayog City involving a candidate for councilor escorted by police officers who were not in uniform. No one was hurt during the incident.

On top of policemen, the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Battalion was also assigned in Eastern Visayas in February to serve as a maneuver unit in the region to work with the Philippine National Police in ensuring peaceful and orderly polls, especially in areas with intense political rivalries. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency