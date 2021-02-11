PNP offers camps as Covid-19 vaccination hubs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to open its camps as inoculation centers in support of the government’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination drive.

“Depende rin po kasi ito sa arrangement between the different agencies concerned at saka ng PNP kasi kung ang purpose is ma-accommodate ang mas nakararaming mga mamamayan, baka yung lugar po na pagdadausan nito ay posible magamit po yung mga kampo ng PNP (It also depends on the arrangement between the different agencies concerned and then the PNP because if the purpose is to accommodate more people, maybe the PNP camps can be used for vaccination activities),” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Usana said this aims to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines would be immediately administered to target beneficiaries.

He also assured the immediate transport of vaccines assigned to police units to their intended destinations.

Usana added that the PNP is now preparing its medical force to augment the country’s health professionals who would be at the forefront of the nationwide vaccination drive.

This includes 2,705 medical reserve force members nationwide and 288 personnel from the PNP national headquarters.

PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, meanwhile, said all police units are ready for the rollout of the government’s vaccination program.

“In our own assessment of the simulation exercise of the vaccine delivery held yesterday at the NAIA, RITM, PGH and Lung Center, all systems are in place to ensure the unhampered transport of the vaccine shipment to the storage facilities and distribution hubs,” Sinas said in a statement.

Sinas said the PNP’s Vaccination Plan “Caduceus” sets forth the security and public safety guidelines and procedures to be undertaken by the PNP in support to the Philippine National COVID-19 Deployment and Vaccination Plan, as a member of the Task Group (TG) Vaccine Cold Chain and Logistics Management, Task Group Immunization Program, and Task Group Demand Generation and Communication.

Under the plan, police regional offices (PROs) are tasked to provide security assistance in the transport of vaccine shipments from storage hubs to vaccination centers.

PROs are also tasked to establish police assistance desks in vaccination centers to prevent criminal elements and threat groups from taking advantage of the situation.