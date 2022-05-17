﻿PNP notes sharp dip in poll-related incidents this year

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it noted a sharp decline in the number of election-related incidents, recording only 20 validated ones from January 9 up to May 15.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the numbers are much lower as compared to the national and local election years of 2010 with 166 validated election-related incidents and 133 in 2016.

“Kung titingnan natin at hihimayin natin ‘yung statistics natin especially dun sa validated, wala dun halos ‘yung ating pinangangambahan na mangyayaring kaguluhan dyan sa Mindanao and this can be attributed also dun sa mahaba at naging magandang paghahanda ng security forces natin lalong lalo na ‘yung pag-a-address natin dun sa insurgency (When we look at the statistics, especially the validated ones, there were almost none in Mindanao and this can be attributed to the long preparations of our security forces in addressing insurgency),” Fajardo said during a briefing of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Election-related incidents recorded in 2010 and 2016 election seasons were mostly harassment, permit-to-campaign scheme and illegal activities of communist terrorist groups, she added.

“Since na-address na po ‘yan sa pamamagitan ng mga programa under the NTF-ELCAC ay malaki po talaga ang ibinaba (Since these have been addressed through the programs of the NTF-ELCAC, [election-related incidents] have been drastically reduced,” Fajardo said.

She said the 20 incidents happened in Regions 1 (Ilocos Region) with four; 3 (Central Luzon) with five, 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) with six; 10 (Northern Mindanao) with one and Cordillera region with four.

Meanwhile, the PNP reminded the public that enforcement of the gun ban is still in effect until June 8.

A total of 3,273 people have been arrested for violating the election gun ban as of Monday.

In a statement, the PNP said 3,167 of those apprehended were civilians, 61 security guards, 23 police officers, and 22 military personnel.

It added that a total of 3,068 police operations yielded 2,535 firearms, 15,789 pieces of ammunition, and 1,185 deadly weapons.

Citing its latest data, the PNP said the top five regions in terms of the number of arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 1,171, followed by Calabarzon (354); Central Visayas (338); Central Luzon (303); and Western Visayas (195).

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification from holding public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification from securing a gun license.

